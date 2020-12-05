When Prithvi got the warmest welcome from daughter Ally and pet Zorro

Prithviraj Sukumaran has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming projects and is back home. The actor, after back from Jordan, was shooting for upcoming movies Jana Gana Mana and Cold Case.

The welcoming committee

Prithviraj himself took to his Instagram page and shared how his daughter Alankrita aka Ally and his pet dog Zorro welcomed him back.

In the pic, Ally is seen hugging her father, while Zorro is seen run around the actor expressing his joy.

"Welcoming committee...Back home!: @supriyamenonprithviraj", Prithviraj Sukumaran captioned the adorable picture.

The pic is getting love and likes from one and all.

Busy Prithvi

On workfront, Prithviraj Sukumaran will be next seen in cop thriller Cold Case. Reportedly, the movie is said to be direct to OTT film.

The film will see him in the role of ACP Sathyajith IPS. The police story, which is directed by cinematographer-director Tanu Balak, was entirely shot at the capital city of Kerala, Trivandrum.

He will soon join the sets of his upcoming home production Kuruthi, which is produced by Supriya Menon under their home banner Prithviraj Productions.

The film marks the Malayalam debut of filmmaker Manu Warrier.