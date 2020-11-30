Kuruthi: Prithviraj Sukumaran announces his third production

Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his official social media pages and announced his third production venture, Kuruthi.

Kuruthi

The movie is produced by Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife, journalist-producer Supriya Menon, under the banner Prithviraj Productions. Touted to be a socio-political thriller, Kuruthi will mark the Malayalam debut of filmmaker Manu Warrier. The director is known for the Bollywood film Coffee Bloom, starring Arjun Mathur. He has also penned the script for Anurag Kashyap's 2021-released series Yudh, which featured Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

Kuruthi is scripted by Anish Pallyal. Abhinandan Ramanujam is the director of photography. Jakes Bejoy composes the songs and original score. Akhilesh Mohan handles the editing.

The movie goes by the tagline, 'A vow to kill... an oath to protect!' and seems to deal with a revenge story.

Ensemble cast

The movie features a stellar star cast, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Roshan Mathew, Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Mamukoya, Srinda, Manikandan R Achari, Navas Vallikkunnu, Naslen, and Sagar Surya.

According to reports, Kuruthi will be entirely shot in Erattupetta, Kottayam in a single schedule that is expected to last from December 9, 2020, to the second week of January 2021.