Poornima Indrajth shares stunning pic, daughter Prarthana points it's her jeans

Ten years ago, 40-year-old actresses were uncommon in mainstream media. But considering the current crop of Mollywood mommies, we’d say their ageless beauty is an indisputable fact which is not up for debate.

The stunning pic



Take for instance actress Poonima Indrajith's latest Insta pic. Looks like, she is mystifying reverse-ageing. From her svelte figure to her face-sculpting make-up, she has in fact come out as an inspiration to many mothers of 40's.



She shared a selfie of hers' in a blue jeans and a white crochet top. She wrote, “Caption changed to * I picked myself up,” and added a few hashtags that goes by #liftselfie #gettingbacktoshape #crochetblouse #highbun #brownskin #ipickedmyselfup #dontsettle.



Prarthana's comment



While many were surprised at her perfectly fit figure, her daughter's comment grabbed everyone's attention.



Prarthana Indrajith, who is quite active on Instagram replied to the pic. Applauding her mom's fitness, she pointed that it was her jeans. “I'VE SUCH A HOT MAMA WHAT IS THIS, also those are my jeans,” (sic.) she wrote.



Meanwhile, some were also confused if it was the singer daughter or actress mother. Some mistook Prarthana for Poornima.

On workfront

Poornima, who recently appeared in Aashiq Abu's Virus, will be next seen in director Rajeev Ravi's and Nivin Pauly-starrer Thuramukham that also has her husband Indrajith in a pivotal role.

Poornima will also be part of a Hindi-English film titled Cobalt Blue, helmed by noted playwright, author and filmmaker Sachin Kundalkar. Kundalkar has based it on his novel of the same name.