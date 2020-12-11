KGF star Yash, wife Radhika Pandit celebrate fourth wedding anniversary

Actors Yash and Radhika Pandit on Thursday celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.

Yash's sweet surprise

Radhika took to her instagram page to share a picture from the celebration and she thanked her husband for the sweet surprise.

In the picture, Yash could be seen kissing his wife on her cheek and the couple were holding a huge bouquet of red roses.

The adorable couple

In 2016, Yash married actor Radhika Pandit after dating for a while.

The couple was blessed with their first baby in December 2018. In October 2019, the couple was blessed with a baby boy.

On work front

Yash is currently on the verge of wrapping up shoot for KGF: Chapter 2. Sanjay Dutt will play the primary antagonist. The film will also stars Raveena Tandon.