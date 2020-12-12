Stars galore at Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda's wedding reception in Hyderabad

The newly-weds Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda hosted a reception in Hyderabad recently and celebs had made their way for the grand event.

The guests

Many friends of the family turned up at the extravagent function. Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Upasana, Sreeja Kalyan, Kalyaan Dev and Sushmita Konidela were spotted at the function.

Chiru even presented the couple with a flower bouquet to wish them a happy life together. Ram Charan looked dapper in his groomed moustache while Upasana looked stunning.

The couple

Both the bride and groom of course looked regal in their embroidered outfits. They twinned their outfits and in one picture both of them cannot take their eyes off each other while posing for the pictures.

Meanwhile, Niharika's father and producer Naga Babu got emotional for his daughter as he shared a picture while performing rituals at the wedding. He wrote, "It looks like the end of an Era....Serious nostalgia hit me all again...It feels like the first day of her school...just that she wont be returning by evening. It took years to make peace with the fact that my baby girl is all grown up to go to school and I can't play with her 24 x 7..Just donno how long it will be this time....'Only time will decide.' Already missing you Niha thalli @niharikakonidela #nischay."