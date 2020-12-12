Tamil superstar Rajinikanth turns 70, celebs share wishes and love

The birthday of Rajinikanth is no less than a festival among his fans. The south superstar has turned 70 on December 12 and celebs are sending their wishes.

PM Modi's wish

Many film stars and filmmakers also poured heartfelt wishes for the actor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too extended his best wishes.



“Dear @rajinikanth Ji, wishing you a Happy Birthday! May you lead a long and healthy life," he tweeted.







Special celebration by fans

The die-hard fans of the 'Thalaivar' on Thursday morning performed a full-fledged special pooja for his well being at Ragevendra Temple, Chennai. Chanting prayers and wearing garlands, fans hosted a meal near the temple premises after the rituals.

Several fans of the ace actor also gathered outside his Poes Garden residence in Chennai to catch a glimpse of him and to extend wishes.

Since the actor was not at home, the admirers were seen taking selfies and photos with the nameplate bearing the actor's name.

Rajini's political entry

After years of speculation, Rajinikanth recently announced his decision to launch a political party and contest the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.