Celebs dazzle in black at wedding reception of Antony Perumbavoor’s daughter

All big names of Mollywod came together for the grand wedding of actor-producer Antony Perumbavoor’s daughter Anisha’s wedding ceremony.

Celebs in black

Malayalam stars including Mohanlal and Mammootty attended the wedding reception with their families.

Black was the theme for the reception and all were decked up in black outfits.

While Mammootty chose a black kurta, Mohanlal wore an all-black suit. The latter's son Pranav Mohanlal also wore a black kurta. Mammootty and Mohanlal posed together and the pic has taken social media by storm.

Fahadh and Nazriya were seen in different coloured outfits. They also posed with director Priydarshan and Pranav.

The wedding

Antony Perumbavoor’s daughter Anisha got married to Emil on Sunday. The wedding took place in a church and Mohanlal along with his wife Suchithra and their children Pranav and Vismaya were spotted.

Antony Perumbavoor's special wish for daughter

Producer Antony Perumbavoor also took to Facebook to share a video of his daughter Anisha's church wedding. He also penned a special note for her. He wrote, "Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness my dear daughter on this new journey with Emil. I pray for you great happiness together ! I know that your love will not only last, but it will be proof to all who surround you that love is beautiful, kind and enduring. Thank you everyone who showered their lovely wishes and blessing upon the newly weds (sic)."