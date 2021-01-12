With cinemas set to reopen in Kerala, 85 movies await release

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has announced concessions for the crisis-ridden film industry, paving way for the reopening of the cinemas.

25,000 people

The film industry employs around 25,000 people, directly and indirectly, in the state. The income of most of these people were hit amid the pandemic. Around 7,000 people work at the 670 theatres in Kerala and most of them lost their jobs. As the film industry gets back to work in full swing again, it gives a glimmer of hope to these people too.

String of movie releases

As many as 85 movies are awaiting release. Another 35 movies are in shooting and other works. Mohanlal-starrer 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', Mammotty's 'One' and 'Priest', 'Malik' starring Fahadh Faasil, and Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Kurup' are among the big releases on the list. At least three of these movies are likely to be released in March.

Prithviraj's 'Cold Case', Kunchacko Boban’s 'Nayattu', Tovino Thomas-starrer 'Minnal Murali', Nivin Pauly's 'Thuramukham', Jayasurya's 'Sunny' and 'Vellam', and 'Lalitham Sundaram' produced by Manju Warrier are also getting ready for release

Theatres across the state were shut on March 11, 2020, due to the COVID-19 lockdown. And the assistance was announced on Monday, 307 days after the theatres were shut. The government decided to waive the entertainment tax for theatres from January to March and to reduce the power fixed charges at theatres by 50 per cent.