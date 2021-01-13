Movies line up for theater release: Jayasurya's Vellam to be first among Malayalam films

After almost an year, following Covid-19 lockdown, theaters are finally open. Tamil film Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is the first film to release in Kerala theatres. Malayalam movies are also lined up for releases. A few movies have announced the release dates.

While big budget movies like Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham will hit theatres on March 26, 2021, Fahadh's Malik and Nivin Pauly's Thuramukham will hit the screens by May 13, 2021. Mammootty starrer The Priest and One and Dulquer's Kurup are yet to announce the dates.

Meanwhile, check out release dates of some other movies:

Vellam

Vellam starring Jayasurya will be the first Malayalam movie to hit the screens post-lockdown phase. The movie will hit theatres on the 22nd of January.

Directed by G Prajesh Sen, the film revolves around the story of an alcoholic. The film also has Samyukta Menon, Siddique, Baiju, Santhosh Keezhattoor, Edavela Babu, Babu Annoor, Nirmal Palazhi, Sreelakshmi, Sneha Paleri, Priyanka, Johny Antony, Jins Bhaskar, Sunil Sainuddin and more as part of its cast.

It is produced by Josutty Madhathil, Yadu Krishna and Ranjith Manambrakkadu in the banner of Friendly Productions.

Initially, the team had planned to release the film in the month of September but was postponed following the pandemic and lockdown.

Vaanku

Vaanku starring Anaswara Rajan in the lead, is scheduled to release on January 29. Directed by Kavya Prakash, Vaanku story is by Unni R.

Centered around four college girls played by Anaswara Rajan, Nandhana Varma, Gopika Ramesh and Meenakshi Unnikrishnan the film explores their dreams.

Sajan Bakery Since 1962

After delaying for an year, the Aju Varghese-starrer will it theaters on February 12, 2021.

Directed by Arun Chandu, the movie is about Betsy and Boban, the current owners of Sajan Bakery. Actor-politician Ganesh Kumar plays Betsy and Boban's uncle. Actress Ranjith Menon plays the female lead in the movie.