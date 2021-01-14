The Family Man 2 teaser: Manoj Bajpayee is back as NIA agent but goes missing

Amazon Prime Video has released the teaser of the highly-anticipated season 2 of The Family Man, directed by Raj & DK, along with Suparn S Varma.

The teaser

The teaser shows us how worried Srikant's family is as he goes missing. It is only toward the end of the video that we see Srikant, possibly on another covert mission.

New addition to cast

The series will mark Samantha Akkineni's digital debut and we get to see a glipmse of her by the end of the teaser. The cast also includes Priyamani, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Dilip Tahil and Darshan Kumar in supporting roles.

The series

The trailer of The Family Man will be unveiled on 19 January, while the show will be out on Amazon Prime Video on 12 February.

The Family Man chronicles the journey of a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency.