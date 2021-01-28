Prithviraj and Tovino hit the gym together, pics go viral

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Tovino Thomas, Mollywood's hreatthrobs have never failed to make the headlines whenever they shared their photos on social media.

During the period of lockdown, both Prithvi and Tovino, as they are fondly called by fans, have been sharing photos of themselves from their gyms and they are telling people to be focused on staying fit and they are also encouraging people to start a healthy lifestyle.

The latest pics

Prithviraj and Tovino were recently spotted together at a gym. The duo looked stylish flaunting their impressive biceps.

Prithvi shared the pic with the caption, “Zayed Masood and Jathin Ramdas hit the gym together."

Tovino too, shared a photo and said in his Malayalam caption that he thought of saying something in English, but then dropped.

The association

Prithvi and Tovino worked together in a few movies. The two shared the screen space last in Prithviraj's directorial debut Lucifer where he was seen as Zayed Masood and Tovino played the role of Jathin Ramdas.

They also announced Karachi 81, which will be directed by KS Bava and produced by Anto Joseph under his banner Anto Joseph Film Company. According to reports, the Prithviraj-Tovino Thomas starrer is set in the aftermath of the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.