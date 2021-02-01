Kichcha Sudeepa's Vikrant Rona creates history, becomes first movie to reveal title logo at Burj Khalifa

In a first, Kichcha Sudeepa starrer Vikrant Rona's title logo was unveiled on the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

The mega promotion

The event was held on Sunday as Sudeep completed 25 years in the film industry. The logo and a 180-second-long sneak peek of the film was superimposed on the Burj Khalifa.

A glimpse of Sudeep’s journey in the film industry was also shown on Burj Khalifa.

The film

Vikram Rona is being helmed by Anup Bhandari. The film also stars Nirup Bhandari playing an important role.

Produced by Jack Manjunath and Shalini Manjunath, co-produced by Alankar Pandian, the film will be releasing in five languages including Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

What Sudeepa said

In a statement, Sudeepa said, "Only with a good team comes a good intention and only a team with one intention can travel together. It’s fulfilling to witness how this team has worked towards achieving what was visualised. Cheers to all for this achievement. Celebrating my 25 years in films comes as an added happiness along with Vikrant Rona title logo launch and a sneak peek happening on Burj Khalifa. Congratulations to the entire team once again for this huge moment."

Sudeepa appeared in a few minor roles before making his debut as a lead actor with Sparsha (1999).

Sudeepa was last seen in Salman Khan-starrer Bollywood film Dabangg 3, where he played a villain in the flick.