Jayaraj movie 'Back Packers’ gets OTT release

While theaters are open and new Malayalam movies are gearing up for release to hit the big screens, few movies have also taken OTT routes.

The release

The Jayaraj directorial Back packers has confirmed an OTT release. The movie starring Kalidas Jayaram and Karthika Nair will premiere on February 5, 2021.

The movie which revolves around two cancer patients had wrapped up shoot last year but waspostponed due to the pandemic.

Abhinandan Ramanujan is cranking the camera for this venture. Dr Suresh Kumar Muttath is presenting the film under the banner of Prakriti Films.

The OTT platform

The movie will release through a new OTT platform Roots. It is a global platform with Malayali roots connecting cinema, nature, and culture. The platform was officially launched by MT Vasudevan Nair on Monday at Kochi.

Many prominent personalities like Sreekumaran Thambi, T Padmanabhan, artist Namboothiri, Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri, Vidyadharan master, Resul Pookkutty, S N Swami, M Jayachandran, Bijibal, I M Vijayan, Revi Menon attended the launch event.

Director Jayaraj, B Unnikrishnan, Sidhique, Blessy, Udaykrishna, Jeethu Joseph, Sidharth Bharathan, Niranjana Anoop, Aswathy Sreekanth and Karthika Nair were also present.

According to a statement, World classic cinemas and old hit cinemas in Malayalam can be viewed on this platform. Each subscriber to this platform is welcomed by planting a tree.

Actor Jayaram and Parvathi released the logo of roots by watering a tree at their residence on Republic Day.