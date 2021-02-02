Mohanlal nails it in the latest poster of ‘Neyyatinkara Gopante Aarattu’

A poster from Mohanlal's upcoming movie Aarattu has been released online and is breaking the Internet.

The poster

The lastest poster shows the star in an action pose, sporting a black shirt and white mundu. From the poster, it is seems that Mohanlal will be playing a mass role in this flick.

The film

Aaraattu, the highly anticipated Mohanlal starrer is currently under production. The shooting of the mass entertainer, which is directed by B Unnikrishnan is nearing its final stage.

According to director B Unnikrishnan and writer Udaya Krishna, Aaraattu is an out and out mass entertainer that deserves a grand theatrical release. As per the reports, the Mohanlal starrer is being made with a whopping budget of around Rs. 30 Crore.

The cast

As per the latest reports, Aaraattu will mark the reunion of Mohanlal and the veteran actor Ravikumar, after a long gap of 39 years. According to the latest updates, Ravikumar will be seen in the role of Mohanlal's fatherin the movie. Mohanlal and Ravikumar last shared the screen in the acclaimed film Madrasile Mon, which was released in 1982.

Shraddha Srinath is appearing as the female lead in the movie. Garuda Ram, the KGF fame actor plays the lead antagonist.

Aaraattu is expected to hit the theatres on Onam 2021.