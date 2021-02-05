Vidya Balan's Natkhat joins Oscar race

Actress Vidya Balan's short film Natkhat has entered the race for Oscars 2021 in the Best Short Film category.

Representing India

The Indian short film on gender equality 'Natkhat' has brought India to the Oscar party after being highly acclaimed by international audiences.

The 93rd Academy Awards, which was about to take place on February 28, has been postponed to April 25 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The short film

Eyeing on a big feat with an Oscar, the short-movie takes on the delicate subject of gender-equality as shown in the scene running around a gruesome thought.

Sharing the news, the makers shared an exclusive snippet from the film on Thursday.

A short clip of the movie scene is making rounds on social media in which Vidya Balan is seen massaging her child's head and having a conversation with him, what seems to start as an innocent conversation soon becomes a gut-wrenching and worrying one.

Helmed by Shaan Vyas and written by Annukampa Harsh and Vyas, the movie was premiered on YouTube as part of the 'We Are One: A Global Film Festival'. The Ronnie Screwvala produced film came out on June 2, 2020.