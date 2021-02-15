What is #FreeBritney? All you need to know about the fan-led Britney Spears movement

Britney Spears is one of the biggest names in music, but looks like she doesn't have control of her own life or finances.

The American pop star has long been embroiled in a legal dispute over her business and personal affairs. The Princess of Pop's career has been in the hands of legal guardians in an arrangement known as a conservatorship since she faced a mental health crisis 12 years ago.

This gives her father, Jamie Spears, control over her estate and other aspects of her life.

What is conservatorship?

A conservatorship is granted by a court for individuals who are unable to make their own decisions, like those with dementia or other mental illnesses.

Under this legal agreement, Spears has not controlled her financial or many career decisions since 2008.Her father and lawyers have had the power to do so on her behalf, allowing them to make decisions about her personal life.

But the singer has sought to dismiss her father from the role in court.

Why #FreeBritney?

The hashtag #FreeBritney has been trending over the last two days - as fans of the US pop star Britney Spears react to a court judgment rejecting her appeal to have her father removed as conservator of her estate. The judge's sentence gave Spears's father to exert greater control over her finances.

The 'Free Britney' campaign is run by a group of fans who believe she is being imprisoned against her will.

The movement on FreeBritney.net launched in 2009 and picked up pace in 2019, when Britney entered a psychiatric facility, with many believing the admission was against her will.

Last year, the singer gained more attention on TikTok with a series of unusual dance videos which fans interpreted as sending a message that she was being held hostage in her home.

What Britney’s father got to say

Britney’s father, Jamie, has been serving as her conservator since the arrangement was enacted in 2008. He briefly stepped down because of personal health reasons in 2019, and Britney’s care manager, Jodi Montgomery, temporarily served as the singer’s conservator until Jamie resumed his duties in 2020.

Jamie recently responded to the #FreeBritney supporters while speaking to Page Six. “All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything. The world don’t have a clue,” he said. “It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business.”

Jamie also addressed allegations that he was stealing from his daughter’s estate. “I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year,” he said, adding, “How the hell would I steal something?”In the days leading up to the hearing, Jamie responded to the #FreeBritney supporters while speaking to Page Six. “All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything. The world don’t have a clue,” he said. “It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business.”

