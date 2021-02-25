Aparna Balamurali stuns in her latest photoshoot, looks sultry bold

Aparna Balamurali is a stunner in every sense of the word. The young talented star recently grabbed attention with her latest photoshoot done for popular Malayalam magazine Manorama Arogyam.

Needless to say, the actress looks stunning in her latest uploads.

In one set of pictures, she can be seen wearing a furry outfit. In yet another, she looks stylish and regal in a hoody dress.

Aparna is also a singer and a trained classical dancer along with being a talented actor. She is trained in Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, and Mohiniyattam.

The 25-year-old Aparna has acted in more than a dozen Malayalam films. Some of her films are- Yathra Thudarunnu, Oru Second Class Yathra, Maheshinte Prathikaaram, Oru Muthassi Gada, Mr. & Ms. Rowdy, among others.

She recently got wide apprecition for her role in Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottru.