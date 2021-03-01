Watch the intriguing teaser of The Priest

The second teaser of the upcoming Mammootty starrer The Priest was released recently and is too intriguing.

The movie directed by debutant Jofin T Chacko has Mammootty playing the titular role in the film.

From The Priest teaser 2, it is revealed that Mammootty's character Fr. Benedict is a former priest. The teaser video hints that Mammootty's character gets involved around three suicides that happen under mysterious circumstances.

The film also marks actor Manju Warrier’s first collaboration with the superstar. Scheduled to hit the screens on March 4, the movie is scripted by Kunjiramayanam fame Deepu Pradeep and Cocktail fame Shyam Menon.

The film is jointly produced by director B Unnikrishnan, Anto Joseph, and VN Babu.