Suspense, mystery and horror: Chuzhal teaser promises thrilling experience

Over the past years, Mollywood seems to have developed an interest for thriller flicks than the routine family dramas. And yet another to be added in the list is none other than upcoming film Chuzhal.

The makers recently unveiled the teaser of the film on social media platforms and looks like yet another thrilling experience is on it's way.

It all begins with a road trip who are on the way to a hill station. A mystery starts to haunt them at a resort. The one-minute long video sans any dialogues shows how a group of people are scared with something. It ends with a voice over by Jaffer Idukki who says, 'What ghost.. there is no ghost here.'

Written and directed by Biju Maani, the film stars Jaffar Idukki, RJ Nilja, Abin Mary, Sanju Prabhakaran, Gazal Ahamed and Sreenath.

While the cinematography is done by Sajid Nazar, the edits are by Amar Nath.

Composer Hesham Abdul Wahab has set the background score and sound design is by Anish.

The movie is produced by Nisha Maheshwaran under the banner of Nakshatra Pictures.