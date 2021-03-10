Manju Warrier’s mother debuts as Panchali in Kathakali performance

Actor Manju Warrier’s mother Girija Madhavan stunned the audience and her daughter alike when she gave a mesmerizing Katakali performance, donning the role of Panchali. Girija debuted in the Kalyanasougandhikam Kathakali recital held at the Peruvanam Mahadeva temple as part of the famed Sivarathri celebrations. Manju was thrilled to meet her mother backstage, while the later waited for her turn, in elaborate makeup and costume.

The actress wished her mother good luck and went back to sit among the audience. She enjoyed the performance and her facial expressions prove that she was smitten by her mother’s incredible transformation as Panchali on stage. Girija’s friend and fellow Kathakali learner Shailaja Kumar too had debuted in the same recital as Seetha in Lavanasuravadham.

The duo had made their grand debut after training under noted Kathakali artist Kalanilayam Gopi for more than two years.

Girija now wishes to don a male character on stage. Rahna played the role of Kusan and Lavan was essayed by Nandana. Meanwhile, Lincy donned the role of Bhima on stage. Kalamandalam Narayanan Embranthiri and Kalanilayam Sanjay sang the songs.

The performance was accompanied by a percussion orchestra with Kalamandalam Sivadas, Kalanilayam Udayan Namboodiri and Kalanilayam Vinayakan on chenda and Kalamandalam Haridas and Kalanilayam Prakashan playing the maddalam.