Anushka Sharma celebrates daughter Vamika's 2nd month birthday

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma celebrated the two-month birthday of her daughter Vamika. Anushka took to Instagram to share the photo of a cake that the family cut on this special day.

It seems Virat Kohli couldn’t join the low-key celebration because he is currently in Ahmedabad preparing for his upcoming Twenty20 International match against England. However, Anushka made sure she did something special for her little angel. Sharing a photo of the birthday cake, Anushka wrote, “Happy 2 months to us (sic).”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter Vamika on January 11.

Earlier, on women’s day, Virat Kohli shared a picture of Anushka Sharma with their daughter Vamika and added a powerful message.

Anushka can be seen smiling from ear to ear holding her baby girl in the picture. “Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It's because they are way stronger than us men. Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother . And also a Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing women of the world (sic),” Virat’s heartwarming post read.

On workfront, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Recently, she also announced a Netflix Series, Mai, which is being produced by Clean Slate Films, the production house which she co-owns with brother Karnesh Sharma.