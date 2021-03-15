Suresh Gopi’s health improves, Covid test negative

Kochi: The health condition of actor and Rajya Sabha MP, Suresh Gopi, who was hospitalised the other day due to high fever and breathing trouble, has improved.

Though COVID-19 was suspected initially, the laboratory test result was negative for the disease.

The doctors said that his fever has subsided and breathing has improved. We expect to discharge him within two or three days, doctors said.

The actor-turned-politician was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi on Sunday, while he was shooting for the movie 'Pappan' directed by Joshiy in Thodupuzha.

In the series of upcoming Mollywood films, Paapan is undoubtedly yet another addition to the most awaited ones. Talking about the film, RJ Shaan had said during an interview that the film will be based on family and emotions. He said, “Paapan is a family-based movie, and at the moment I can’t reveal much about its genre as there is some suspense, mystery elements involved with it. Regardless, it is a simple film."

He is set to contest the Kerala Assembly election as a candidate of the BJP from the Thrissur constituency. The party's candidate list, including his name, came out on Sunday itself.