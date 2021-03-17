Meena, Shamna Kasim and others join Drishyam 2 Telugu remake

The shooting of Telugu remake of Malayalam hit Drishyam 2, titled Drushyam 2 has begun and all the major star casts joined the sets.

Sharing a pic from the sets, director Jeethu Joseph posted a photo on his social media pages where he can be seen along with Venkatesh, Meena, Esther Anil, Nadiya Moidu and Sampath Raj.

Meena and Esther Anil were part of the main cast in Telugu first part as well. Nadia Moidu played the role, which was done by Asha Sarath in Malayalam. Actor Sampath Raj will be seen as Thomas Bastin IPS played originally by Murali Gopy.

Earlier in the day, actress Poorna aka Shamna Kasim was also spotted on the sets of the movie. Dressed in a black tee-shirt dress, the actress posed for the cameras and was all smiles.

Her role in the film is yet to be revealed but reports are rife that she will be seen reprising the role of Saritha, which was originally played by Anjali Nair.

The original recently hit on Amazon Prime Video and got terrific response. The Telugu remake of Drishyam titled Drushyam released in 2014 was also a massive hit.