Irul trailer out, Fahadh-starrer gets a release date

The trailer of Fahadh Faasil-starrer Irul has been released online and will be joining the league of OTT release.



The trailer was released by Netflix and the film will be premiering on Netflix on April 2.

Going by the trailer, the video introduces the lead stars Fahadh, Darshana and Soubin and sets a tone for a crime- thriller flick. Looks like, the plot revolves around a criminal, who killed five people and the motive was to seek vengeance against women.

Irul is directed by Naseef Yusuf Izuddin. Jomon T John, Shameer’s Plan J Studio and Anto Joseph have teamed up to produce Irul. Jomon T John is also on board as the director of photography while Shameer Muhammed will be taking care of the editing.

Describing the premise of Irul, Netflix India described it as "A dark rainy night, an empty house, a stranded couple and an unknown man. A sleek game of the cat and the mouse starts playing on, as the three of them find a dead body in the basement. The movie takes the shape of an old-fashioned whodunit the kind with mystery, suspense and a house that feels like a mousetrap. Leaving us questioning, who is the killer?"