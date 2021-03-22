Malayalam
Actress Durga Krishna to get married, announces wedding date

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 22, 2021 10:15 AM IST
Actress Durga Krishna is all set to get married to boyfriend Arjun Raveendran.

 

The actress took to Instagram and shared a few pics with Arjun. Sharing the 'save the date' pics, Durga Krishna also announced her wedding date. The actress will get married on April 5, 2021 in a grand wedding.

 

It may be noted that Durga Krishna has several time posted pictures with Arjun, who is also associated with the film industry. Arjun has produced a movie Cuckoo. The duo are said to be dating each other and have been in a steady relationship for the past 4 years.

 

Durga Krishna debuted in showbiz with the 2017 Prithviraj release 'Vimanam'. Some of her popular movies includes 'Pretham 2', 'Kuttymama' and her recent release 'Love Action Drama'.

 

Durga will be next seen in 'King Fish'. She will play the female lead opposite Anoop Menon in the movie. The diva is also part of Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph movie ‘Ram’.

