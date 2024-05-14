Malayalam
Kiara to represent India at Women in Cinema dinner at 77th Cannes Film Festival

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 14, 2024 04:11 PM IST
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Actress Kiara Advani is poised to be the country's representative at the Red Sea Film Foundation Women in Cinema gala dinner during the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in the French Riviera, commencing on Tuesday.
Organized by Vanity Fair, this gala event will unite six remarkable women from around the world to celebrate their accomplishments, both on and off the screen.

Kiara made her debut with 'Fugly' in 2014, she was then seen playing myriad characters, from the independent Naina in 'JugJugg Jeeyo' to the complex Nanki in 'Guilty' and Preeti, a vulnerable woman caught in a passionate but troubled relationship in 'Kabir Singh'.
Kiara has then worked in movies such as 'Shershaah' and 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', where she showcased her acting prowess.
Looking forward, Kiara is now gearing up for the release of the political thriller 'Game Changer', directed by S. Shankar and co-starring Ram Charan. She also has 'Don 3' and 'War 2' in the pipeline.
(With IANS inputs)

