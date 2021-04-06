From Mammootty to Prithviraj: Mollywood celebs cast their vote

As Kerala went to polls on Tuesday to elect its government, many stars and celebrities came out to cast their votes. While some shared on social media platforms on casting their votes, photos and videos of have gone viral on social media.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and wife Supriya Menon were among the early voters. The actor took to his social media handle to encourage fans and fellow members of the state to vote and “Make it count”.

Neeraj Madhav also took to his Instagram page and shared a photo of himself.

Meanwhile, Mammootty arrived at the polling booth with his wife Sulfath to cast the vote. A few videos of him arriving at the polling booth is also viral.

"Wasting your vote is like voting for somebody you don't believe in," wrote Kalids Jayaram as he shared his photo.

Namitha Pramod took a family snap and asked to 'act smart' and vote.

Soubin Shahir shared a selfie with his father.

Anusree also showed that she voted and urged people to make choice.

The Kerala elections are underway with as many as 957 candidates contesting in the state, as voting starts for 140 assembly seats.