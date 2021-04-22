Mollywood gears up for yet another anthology titled Cheraathukal

Of late, anthology movies, made up of several short stories with an underlying theme, has been a favourite among movie buffs. And Mollywood too is no different. After the recently released Aanum Pennum, Mollywood is gearing up for yet another anthology with six emotional perspectives.

Titled “Cheraathukal”, the anthology is based on six stories by writers including C V Balakrishnan.

The film will see Mareena Michael, Adil Ibrahim and Maala Parvathi in lead roles. The movie which also has Devaki Rajendran,Manohari Joy ,Babu Annoor,Parvathi Arun and Shivaji Guruvayoor, Ashwin Jose, Maria Prince, Anoop Mohandas in other major roles.

The film has been crafted by six different crew with nearly 100 technicians shot during the corona times, maintaining the Covid protocols.

Helmed by all six debut directors, the project has been coordinated by actor-producer Dr Mathew Mampra under the banner of Mampra Foundation.

When asked about conceiving the project Dr.Mampra, said, “ All six stories handle six varied emotions. Mareena Michael plays the role of a bold and bubbly home nurse with a modern outlook. Adil,as an unemployed engineer who find his bliss through entrepreneurship while Maala is doing a strong character of a Christian nun”.

The project also involves six music directors including the award winning Mejjo Joseph. The sound designing is done by Shefin Mayan while the songs are crooned by Vidhu Prathap,Ishan Dev,Thaha Kolpad and Nithya Mammen.

The movie is slated to release by the end of April.