Mollywood celebrities pay homage to ace cameraman KV Anand

The news of ace cinematographer cum director KV Anand’s untimely demise came as a rude shock to many actors and film makers in the Malayalam cinema industry. Actor Prithviraj offered condolences saying that the veteran cinematographer had played a prominent role in his career. “You played a way more important role in my career than you will ever realize. Indian cinema will miss you forever,” Prithviraj wrote in his Facebook page.

It was KV Anand who had directed Kana Kandaen, Prithviraj’s debut movie in Tamil. This movie was Anand’s directorial debut too. Prithviraj had essayed the role of Madan, who is the antagonist in the movie.

Besides Prithviraj, actors like Mohanlal, Nivin Pauly, Tovino Thomas and Manju Warrier and film maker Priyadarshan paid condolences.

Mohnalal wrote that KV Anand would always remain in his heart even though he is no more. The screen icon had played a pivotal role in Tamil movie Kaappan which was the last directorial outing of Anand.

KV Anand had passed away, in Chennai, following a cardiac arrest on Friday. He was 54. Anand had bagged the national award for best cinematography in 1994 for Mohanlal starrer Thenmavin Kombath.