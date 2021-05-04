He never showed any uneasiness while shooting for Drishyam 2: Kozhikode Narayanan remembers Mela Raghu

Actor Mela Raghu who had amazed the Malayali movie lovers with his incredible performance in the iconic movie Mela bid adieu to this world. Meanwhile, veteran actor Kozhikode Narayanan who had shared screen space with the deceased actor in the recent blockbuster Drishyam 2 was shocked to hear the news of the demise of his colleague. After being silent for a few minutes, Narayanan said, “I cannot believe it! What a loss!”

Raghu had played the role of a supplier in the hotel run by Narayanan’s Sulaimanikka in Drishyam 2. Interestingly, his character in the movie too was called Raghu. The combination scenes of Raghu and Narayanan were noticed in the sequel of Drishyam than in the first part. When the movie became a spectacular hit, Raghu and Sulaimanikka were seen in many trolls and memes too. However, Drishyam is not the first movie in which both the actors had acted together. “Our friendship was beyond the ordinary relationship between two actors. We were really close as if we were relatives. Not just in Drishyam, we had acted together in many movies. However, they were all small roles. He was very gentle on the sets. When I saw him at the sets of Drishyam 2, I didn’t think he had any health problems. At least, he didn’t show anything. We used to speak a lot about our homes and families,” recalls Narayanan.

After the amazing success of Drishyam 2, rumors were rife that there would be a third part for the franchise. “When I heard that there would be a third part, I joked that both of us would be in it as the tea shop cannot be avoided in Drishyam. When we said goodbye to the crew after completing our portions in the movie, the makers had requested us to join if there is another movie. Everyone should leave this world when their time is up. What else can I say? I pay my condolences to Raghu’s family,” says Narayanan.