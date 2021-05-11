Beena Antony had tough time battling Covid-19: Manoj shares experience in an emotional video

Noted television actress Beena Antony has tested positive for Covid-19 and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Her husband and actor Manoj Kumar had shared the news in a video message that was posted on his social media account. In the video, Manoj says that Beena had gone through hell and it was only through God’s grace that the actress’s life could be saved.

Manoj begins by saying that his family had been going through tough times for the past couple of days. Beena had gone for the filming of a serial, a few days before the lockdown was announced. One of the crew members on the sets had tested positive then. Soon, Beena too began showing symptoms like sore throat and severe body ache. Beena immediately quarantined herself at her house itself. She then took a test, which came back positive.

Manoj says his sister and her kid had earlier tested positive for Covid-19 and they were quarantined in a room at their house. Their condition was stable and was cured within a few days. The family thought that Beena too could recover easily. “When we checked her oxygen level using an oxymeter, we found that her oxygen level was dropping. She had cough and was severely exhausted. Beena was scared to go to the hospital. I knew that she would be mentally stressed if I took her to the hospital in that condition. So, we called doctors and continued treatment at home. But, we noticed that her condition was deteriorating as days passed. I told her that things would get out of hands if she didn’t go to the hospital. She began crying. However, I managed to convince her and she was admitted to the hospital. I had put up a brave face when I got her admitted at the Ernakulam Medical Center hospital,” says Manoj.

Though Beena’s antigen test was negative, the doctors had begun treatment. The next day, her RT – PCR results came back positive. It was then found out that she had early signs of pneumonia on both sides of her chest. The doctors, meanwhile, assured the family that there was nothing to worry. But, the doctors found out that the pneumonia was becoming severe with each passing day. Manoj says he didn’t let Beena know anything when she called from the hospital. She told him that the medical staff had been taking care of her as if her condition is serious. However, Manoj still didn’t say anything to his wife lest she should be worried.

“I told her the truth when she began getting angry at the staff. I told her that she had slight pneumonia which requires treatment. She asked me why I didn’t tell her in the beginning. I was mentally stressed and didn’t know what to do. I then spoke to her calmly and made her understand the situation,” said the actor.

“I cried only in front of the deities. When my parents call everyday to enquire about her condition, I lied to them that she was alright. I was crying inside when I said this. I told them that she would soon return to us. I didn’t let anyone know my pain and consoled Beena whenever she called. It is God who gave me the strength to bear everything; else I would have died due to heart attack,” Manoj says in the emotional video.

A few days after Beena was admitted, the hospital authorities called Manoj and asked him to shift the actress to another hospital as her pneumonia wasn’t showing any signs of subsiding. They told him that ICU beds weren’t vacant in case she needed to be moved to an ICU. Manoj, though distressed, frantically tried calling other hospitals enquiring whether there were any vacant ICU beds. However, the surging Covid-19 cases had already exhausted the facilities at most hospitals. The actor then called the doctor who was treating Beena and informed that ICU facility was available nowhere. The doctor consoled Manoj saying that Beena might not need an ICU as she may recover soon.

“Thankfully, Beena got better in the next few days. She was saved only by the grace of God. It is God who entrusted her in the hands of such good doctors,” notes Manoj.

Meanwhile, actor Edavela Babu had informed screen icons Mammootty and Mohanlal about Beena’s condition. “I had called Edavela Babu to enquire about the insurance scheme instituted by AMMA for its members. That is how they came to know about everything. Mohanlal had sent a voice message and Mammootty had been enquiring about her every day. Beena is no longer active in the movie industry. Yet, they remembered us and cared to call. All these gave us the strength to overcome this difficult situation,” Manoj said.

Yester year actress Seema too had called both Manoj and Beena and offered them her support.

“No one should take this disease lightly. I am sharing this with you so that you don’t have to go through what I have suffered during the past few days. I couldn’t even be with my wife to console her. I request everyone to be aware of the seriousness of the situation and stay safe,” concludes Manoj.