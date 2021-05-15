Soorarai Pottru selected for Shanghai International Film Festival

Suriya’s ‘Soorarai Pottru’ has entered the Panorama Section of Shanghai International Film Festival 2021.

Rajasekar Pandian, who heads 2D Entertainment, the banner that produced the film, took to his Twitter page and shared the news.

"Happy that #SooraraiPottru #PraiseTheBrave enters Panorama Section of Shanghai International Film Festival 2021," he wrote.

The 24th Shanghai International Film Festival is scheduled to be held from June 12 to 15 this year in Shanghai.

Earlier, ‘Soorarai Pottru’ had made it to the list of 366 films eligible for Best Picture in the Academy Awards. The film joined the Oscar race under the categories of Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Original Score and a few other categories.

‘Soorarai Pottru’ directed by Sudha Kongara is inspired by the real-life of Captain GR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan.

Apart from Suriya, the film had Aparna Balamurali and Urvashi in pivotal roles.