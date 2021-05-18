Arunraja Kamaraj pays last tribute to wife: Sivakarthikeyan, Udhayanidhi Stalin attend cremation

Actor, lyricist, and director Arunraja Kamaraj's wife Sindhuja passed away on Monday morning after battling COVID-19.

The sudden demise has shocked everyone from the Tamil industry. The mortal remains were sent directly to the crematorium since she succumbed to COVID-19. Arunraja Kamaraj's close friend Sivakarthikeyan and his next film hero Udhayanidhi Stalin attended the cremation of 38-year-old Sindhuja.

Meanwhile, a picture of Arunraja has appeared on social media and the sight too heartbreaking. Arunraja Kamaraj, who has also been tested positive for the virus, came out of the hospital cladded in a PPE kit just to pay last respect for his wife.

On the other hand, Arunraja Kamaraj, who is COVID positive is recovering as his condition is getting stable.

Arunraja Kamaraj had made a mark as a songwriter. He is known for writing lyrics for the popular “Neruppu Da” from Rajinikanth's Kabali. Later, he made his directorial debut with women-centric sports drama Kanaa.

Before he tested positive for the virus, he was shooting the Tamil remake of Bollywood hit, Article 15.