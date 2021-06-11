From junior artiste to lead actor: Anil Anto's journey is nothing less than a dream come true

Anil Anto's name may not be familiar for Mollywood viewers. Just like the millions who come to Kochi to make their dreams come true, artiste Anil Anto too, sought to the city to fulfill his dream of becoming an actor.

Anil Anto, who drove from Chalakudy to Ernakulam with movie dreams is now gearing up for the release of his Telugu movie.

Anil Anto is playing the lead role in the Telugu film 'Kamal' which is nearing completion of dubbing.

Anil started his career with the role of Nirali Jose in the movie Second Show directed by Srinath Rajendran starring Dulquer Salmaan. He was later seen in Emmanuel with Mammootty-Laljose team.

But Anil Anto's journey began much before that. He started his career as a junior artiste. He has acted as a junior artiste in films like Ravanaprabhu, Saivar Thirumeni, Vinodayathra and Collector. During the early days, though he could bag only small roles, but with his friendship and love for cinema, he established himself in Kochi as a budding artiste.

After completing an acting course at the Neo Film School, he also acted in a couple of short films. Anil Anto acted in over 20 short films. Among them, Francis Joseph Jeera's short film "Pillow Nothing But Life" received national and international accolades and won many awards.

In the meantime, he took a break from filming and spent 4 years in New Zealand with his family. From there, he co-produced the English short film "CULPA" and also played the lead role.

With the outstanding performance in CULPA, he bagged a role in a web series called Six Excavations, which was released under the banner of Wow Now Production House.

Apart from his upcoming Telugu film, he is also part of 'Pappa', directed by Shibu Andrews, shot entirely in New Zealand. The film will be released in Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.

In addition, there are three other films awaiting announcement, including a film by Ebin Vattapalli.