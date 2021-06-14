Amitabh Bachchan back to work after COVID-19 lockdown

Amitabh Bachchan went to work at 7am on Monday, after the second lockdown was lifted. The veteran actor posted a picture on Instagram, wearing a mask and seated in his car on way to work.

"7 am .. driving to work .. first day shooting after Lockdown 2.0 .. on with the PANGOLIN mask .. and the MANIFESTATION : "every day in ever way things will get better and better and better," Big B captioned the image.

The actor did not share what he was shooting for or the name of the project.

His upcoming slate of work includes a string of films. He has "Brahmastra", "Chehre", "Jhund", "MayDay", "Goodbye" and a remake of the Hollywood film "The Intern" coming up, besides an untitled film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.