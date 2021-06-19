Cold Case teaser: Prithviraj on a mission to solve a mysterious case with supernatural elements

Days after announcing the release date, the makers of Prithviraj-starrer Cold Case released the film's teaser. The video, which gives eerie vibes seems to be a horror thriller with supernatural elements.

The teaser features Prithviraj, Aditi Balan and Suchitra Pillai. While we just to see glimpses of Aditi's mysterious character, Prithviraj is seen as a cop who is investigating a crime scene. Prithviraj is heard saying that he is a police officer who believes in logic. Meanwhile, Suchitra Pillai's character seems to be a guide to help understand the paranormal elements involved in the case.

Helmed by cinematographer-turned-director Tanu Blak, the film also stars Lakshmi Priya, Alencier Lopez, Anil Nedumangad, Athmiya and others.

Produced by Anto Joseph Films and Plan J Studios, Cold Case will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 30.