Here's why you shouldn't miss the awe-inspiring sports drama 'Toofaan'

Toofaan has been the talk of the town ever since its release on Amazon Prime Video a few days ago. With its inspiring storyline, gripping narrative and mind-blowing performances, Toofaan, just like the name suggests, has been creating a storm amongst viewers all across the globe. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film features a power-packed star cast such as Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Hussain Dalal amongst others. If you’re wondering why audiences and critics alike simply cannot stop raving about the film, here are five reasons why you must watch this inspiring sports drama.

Watch Farhan Akhtar pack a punch, literally

A powerhouse of talent, the teaser, trailer and promotions have been all the evidence we need to see just how dedicated Farhan Akhtar is. The actor has undergone a strict training regime to make audiences believe that they’re watching a professional boxer rather than a versatile actor who’s at the top of his game. Be it as Ajju Bhai or the boxer Aziz Ali, Farhan, in one of his most sincerest performances till date, has given us a role that we will cherish and cheer for a long time.

Mrunal Thakur is a breath of fresh air

Mrunal Thakur, who plays the role of Ananya - Farhan Akhtar’s beloved in the film, is a breath of fresh air who never fails to impress in each scene that she’s in. She is the pillar of strength in Aziz Ali’s life who always motivates him to do his best. With her amazing performance in Toofaan, it’s safe to say that Mrunal Thakur is a rising star in Bollywood who’s well on her way to the top.

The dream duo of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan Akhtar

After the superhit film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag in 2013, Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra are back once again for another riveting sports drama. Not only does the genre bring the best out of them, but the pair seem to inspire and be inspired by each other as well. Right from start to end, you, as the audience, will realize how the two made the story a thoroughly enjoyable watch.

A talented supporting cast

The film boasts a talented supporting cast such as veteran actors Paresh Rawal and Supriya Pathak. While Paresh Rawal shines in the role of a boxing coach Nana Prabhu to Farhan Akthar, Supriya Pathak does an amazing job playing a very supportive character to Farhan and Mrunal in the film.

Shankar-Ehsaan Loy’s powerful soundtrack

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy surely know how to grab one’s attention with their music. When it comes to inspiring sports dramas, you can surely expect the songs to give you a much-needed adrenaline rush. The title track of Toofaan will pump you up to work out while the romantic number, ‘Jo Tum aa Gaye’, sung by Arijit Singh, will make you fall in love all over again.

Toofaan is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.