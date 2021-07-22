R Madhavan wraps up shooting of web series 'Decoupled'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 22, 2021 10:22 AM IST

Actor R Madhavan has wrapped up the shoot of his new web series "Decoupled". He took to social media on Wednesday and shared a picture that shows him reading a book.

He wrote on Instagram caption: "ANDDDDD it's a WRAP!!!! for #Decoupled Season1 on Netflix".

In the picture, Madhavan is seen reading a book titled "The Girl Who Wounded Me" by author Arya Iyer.

RELATED ARTICLES

The actor will be seen on season one of the upcoming romantic comedy web series opposite Surveen Chawla.

Madhavan was last seen in the Tamil film "Maara", which released on OTT earlier this year.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout