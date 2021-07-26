Babu Antony confirms being a part of Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan'

Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan' boasts of leading stars from various industries of Indian cinema. Malayalam actor Babu Antony is the latest to join the cast.

The veteran took to his social media handle to share his excitement on being part of such a big project. He has written,

“I am glad to let you all know that I shall be joining the cast of Manirathnam Sir’s dream project “Ponniyin Selvan”, To play a key role,” he wrote on his page.

Apart from Babu Antony, ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ also has other Mollywood actors including Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Lal and Rahman.

Ponniyin Selvan is director Mani Ratnam‘s most ambitious movie yet. The film is based on iconic writer Kalki Krishnamurthy’s historical fiction novel of the same name. Set in the backdrop of Chola Dynasty, the epic novel has been adapted for the big screen by Ratnam along with writer B Jeyamohan, who has penned dialogues for the movie.

The cast also includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Vikram Prabhu, Parthiban, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayam Ravi, Prakash Raj, Sarath Kumar, Prabhu, Kishore and Ashwin Kakumanu.

‘Ponniyin Selvan’ has been confirmed as a two-part epic, and the first part will be out in 2022. Music is by AR Rahman and Ravi Varman wields the camera.

The team is currently shooting in Pondicherry and will be reportedly heading to Hyderabad for the final leg of shoot.