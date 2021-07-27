Navarasa trailer: A glimpse into the star-studded world of the Netflix anthology

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 27, 2021 10:06 AM IST Updated: July 27, 2021 11:28 AM IST

The trailer of the upcoming Netflix anthology, Navarasa, has been released and looks like the wait for it has been worth.

The 2-minute video, without revealing much about any of the characters, gives a peek into all the nine stories and the lead players. And well of course, the players are the highlights here. One can see big names like Suriya to veteran actor like Prakash Raj to actors like Manikandan in the trailer.

Filmmakers Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan have united to present the Tamil anthology film Navarasa, the proceeds of which will go towards the well-being of film workers in Tamil cinema who are financially hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Navarasa" will be based on the nine rasas or emotions. In sync with the theme, nine short films will narrate stories across nine emotions -- anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace and wonder.

Directors Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthik Subbaraj, Karthick Naren, KV Anand, Ponram, Rathindran Prasad and Halitha Shameem are helming distinctive perspectives on each rasa.

The short films will feature over 40 cast and several hundred creative and film technicians. The cast and crew involved in the project have offered their services pro bono, with the objective of supporting the Covid-hit Tamil film industry.

