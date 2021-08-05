Malayalam
'Shuddhi', the first Kannada film on Neestream, will be released today

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 05, 2021 08:41 AM IST Updated: August 05, 2021 08:59 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

'Shuddhi', the first Kannada film on Neestream, will be released today, (August 5). Newcomer Adarsh H Eshwarappa has written and directed the film.

The film tells the story of an American journalist who befriends two journalists in India who are fighting against the country's lenient juvenile justice act and their journey turns into a spiritual journey.

The film is produced by Madesh Bhaskar and Nandini Madesh under the banner of Saanvi Pictures.

The film stars Lauren Spartano, Niveditha, Amrutha Karagada, Shashank Purushotham, Sidhaartha Maadhyamika, Sanchari Vijay and Veena Sundar in the lead roles.

