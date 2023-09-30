Yash starrer 'KGF 3' confirmed for 2025 release

The spokesperson from Hombale Films has confirmed that the third instalment of the Kannada blockbuster 'KGF', starring Yash, is scheduled for release in 2025. Production for this highly anticipated pan-India franchise will commence in December 2023.

To mark the fifth anniversary of the original 'KGF' on December 21, the release plan for 'KGF 3' will be officially announced. Preliminary discussions among the director, producer, and actor have already taken place, with a storyline in the works.

The KGF franchise has captured the hearts of Indian cinema enthusiasts, thanks to Yash's portrayal of Rocky and Prashanth Neel's exceptional storytelling. Together, they have crafted a world that captivates and feels authentic, leaving the audience eagerly anticipating more. This franchise has not only transformed Kannada cinema but has also brought it to a global audience.

'KGF 2', a sequel to the 2018 film 'KGF: Chapter 1', was written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. The movie boasted an ensemble cast, including Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, and others.