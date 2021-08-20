Actor Bala hints about his upcoming wedding in this latest social media post

Social media has been rife with speculations about South Indian actor Bala’s wedding. Earlier, a few Tamil media too had reported that Bala had revealed the wedding date to be 5 September. Now, the actor has shared a video on his social media page which makes his fans wonder whether the ‘rumors’ were indeed true.

In the video, Bala could be seen spreading paint on a paper and wrote Bala v Ellu. He also wrote ‘True love begins’ before showing 5th September and hinting ‘Good News Coming Soon’. In the end, a small clip too has been added where the actor is seen playing badminton with a woman. His admirers are curious to know whether the woman in the video is indeed his soon to be bride.

Wait and watch ALWAYS with love Bala and FAMILY Posted by Actor Bala on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Bala is currently in Lucknow filming his portions of Tamil movie Annaatthe starring super star Rajnikanth in the lead role. The actor had earlier told that his fans could expect good news once he wraps up the shooting.

It was in 2019 that Bala and playback singer Amrutha Suresh had divorced. Their only daughter Avantika stays with Amrutha. Bala and Amrutha met each other on the sets of a music reality show. They soon fell in love and tied the knot in 2010. Avantika was born in 2012. The couple has been living separately since 2016.