Here's why Thalapathy Vijay filed case against his parents

Tamil superstar Vijay has moved a court against 11 people including his parents, S. Chandrashekhar and Shobha Sekhar, for using his name for political purposes.

The court is likely to hear the matter on September 27.

The Vijay Makkal Mandram had announced that they would be contesting the rural local body elections to be held on October 6 and October 9 in nine Tamil Nadu districts, and Vijay contended that it was his parents who had permitted the registered society of Vijay fans to contest elections as independent candidates.

In the civil suit, he also sought a stay on the conduct of any meetings or activities using his name against 11 respondents, including his parents.

"I don't have any connection directly or indirectly with the political statements that my father has issued. I'm not bound to follow my father's political aspirations. I request my fans not to join the party that my father has started. If anyone tries to misuse my name, photo, or my fan clubs for their political aspirations, I will take necessary actions against them'', he said in an official statement.

Vijay had distanced himself from the activities of the Vijay Makkal Mandram, a society registered by his father.

Moving the Madras High Court in January this year, his counsel said that Vijay's father had registered a political party named "All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Mandram", without his consent.