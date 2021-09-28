Big names in the race for this year’s Kerala state film awards

The Kerala state film awards are around the corner and leading actors like Biju Menon, Fahadh Faasil, Jayasurya, Indrans, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Tovino Thomas are in the race for the prestigious best actor award.

Meanwhile, veteran actress Shobana, Anna Ben, Nimisha Sajayan, Parvathy Thiruvoth and Samyukta Menon are vying for the best actress award.

About 80 films that were released last year are in the run for the state awards. Two initial juries would watch these movies and asses them. The final jury would watch the movies that are recommended to the next round. The heads of the initial juries would be members in the final jury too.

Even though the theaters were shut down due to the pandemic situation, there was no dearth of films. Interestingly, six directors have submitted two movies each for the awards in various categories. Mahesh Narayanan, Sidhartha Siva, Jeo Baby, Ashok R Nath, Sidhique Paravur and Don Palathara have submitted two of their movies for the awards.

Biju Menon had impressed everyone with his spectacular performance in Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Meanwhile, Fahadh dazzled in Malik and Trance. Jayasurya is in the race with his amazing performances in Vellam and Sunny. With Velukakka Oppu Ka, veteran actor Indrans poses a challenge to the other nominees. Tovino has been nominated for his convincing performances in Kilometers and Kilometers and the thriller movie Forensic. Meanwhile, Suraj is nominated for The Great Indian Kitchen.

The jury cannot ignore the brilliant performances of Shobana (Varane Avashyamundu), Anna Ben (Kappela), Nimisha Sajayan (The Great Indian Kitchen), Parvathy Thiruvoth (Varthamanam) and Samyukta Menon (Vellam, Wolf) while deciding the award in the best actress category.

Late film maker Sachy might be considered for the best director award for Ayyappanum Koshiyum. He might be considered in the best screenplay category too. If he wins, it would be a posthumous honor for the director. The movie is noted for the splendid performance by its cast including actor Anil Nedumangad, who too had bid adieu to this world. Meanwhile, Mahesh Narayanan is a front runner in this category with Malik and CU Soon. The latter movie, which was filmed during the lockdown period, could be considered for best editing too.

Three senior film makers who had impressed the juries earlier with their movies and had won multiple awards are competing this year as well. Syamaprasad (Kasiminte Kadal), Dr. Biju (Orange Marangalude Veedu) and Harikumar (Jwalamukhi) are these directors. Everyone is curious to see whether Dr. Biju, who hasn’t won a state award until now but had registered big wins at the national awards, would win this year. Harikumar’s Jwalamukhi was appreciated for actress Surabi Lakshmi’s incredible performance.

The songs from Sufiyum Sujatahyum (M Jayachandran) and Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Jakes Bejoy) had topped the chartbuster list. Music lovers are waiting to see whether it would be reflected in the state awards too. Young filmmakers like Kahild Rahman (Love), Rahul Riji Nair (Kho Kho) and Sidhartha Siva (Varthamanam) who had won unexpectedly in the previous years are all set to give a tough competition this year too. Meanwhile, Muhammad Mustafa (Kappela), Anoop Sathyan (Varane Avashyamundu), Shanavas Nalakathu (Sufiyum Sujathayum) are competing for the best debutant director award.

Here is the list of films that are competing in various categories in this year’s state awards and their directors:

Vellam (Prajesh Sen), Krithi (Suresh), Mathilukal: Love in the Time of Corona (Anwar Abdullah), Thahira (Sidhique Paravur), Bharatapuzha (Manilal), Chayam Poosunnavar (Sidhique Paravur), Insa (KV Sijumon), Sajan Bakery Since 1962 (Arun Appukuttan), Aquarium (T Deepesh), Pyali (Babitha Mathew, AX Rinmon), Far (Praveen Peter), Ek Din (Vishnu), Kasiminte Kadal (Syamaprasad), Munna (Surendran Kaloor), Thinkalazhcha Nischayam (Senna Hegde), Kakkathuruth (Shaji Pandavathu), Bonamy (Tony Sukumar), Eighteen Plus (Mithun Jyoti), Anjam Pathira (Mithun Manuel), Ayyppanum Koshiyum (Sachidanandan), Vanku (Kavya Prakash), Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam (Don Palathara), Paka (Nithin Lukose), Ice Orathu (Akhil Kavunkal).

Orilathanalil (Ashok R Nath), Love (Khalid Rahman), Kunjeldho (Arun Mathew), Randam Naal (Seenath), Udambadi (Suresh P Thomas), Swapnangal Pookkunna Kaadu (Sohan Lal), Velukakka Oppu Ka (Ashok Kumar), Ennivar (Sidhartha Siva), Toll Free 1600 600 60 (KB Sajeev), Disha (VC Jose), Orange Marangalude Veedu (Dr. Biju), Kanthi (Ashok R Nath), Sunny (Ranjith Shankar), Trance (Anwar Rasheed), Kappela (Muhammad Mustafa), Musical Chair (Vipin Atlee), Paay – the Great (Sreelaja Mukundakumaran), Andal (Shereef Isa), Laika (Asad Sivaraman), Varthamanam (Sidhartha Siva), Kho Kho (Rahul Riji Nair), Love FM (Sreedev Kappur), Bhoomiyile Manohara Sokaryam (Shaiju Anthikad), Oruthi (VK Prakash).

Paapam Cheyyathvar Kalleriyatte (LP Shambu), Velutha Madhuram (Jiju Orapadi), Veyil (Sharath Menon), Chora Veena Mannil (Muriyad Surendran), 1956 Madyathiruvathamkoor (Don Palathara), Moppala (Santhosh Puthukunnu), Inland (SK Sreejith Lal), Fourth River (RK Dream West), Halal Love Story (Zackariya Muhammad), Lal Bagh (Prasanth Murali), Varane Avashyamundu (Anoop Sathyan), Forensic (Akhil Paul, Anas Khan), Perfume – Her Fragrance (P Haridasan), Eelam (Vinod Krishna), Article 21 (LU Lenin), The Great Indian Kitchen (Jeo Baby), Sufiyum Sujathayum (Shanavas Nalakathu), My Dear Machans (Dileep Narayanan), Divorce (IG Mini), Aanum pennum (Venu, Jai K, Aashiq Abu).

The 137 Auditions of Avrahaam Yakoob (Anup Narayanan), Pachathappu (S Anukumar), CU Soon (Mahesh Narayanan), Malik (Mahesh Narayanan), Uriyattu (K Bhuvanachandran Nair), Irul (Naseef Isudeen), Kilometers and Kilometers (Jeo Baby), Elmer (Gopi Kuttikol), The Kung Fu Master (Abrid Shine), Wolf (Shaji Aziz), Jwalamukhi (Harikumar), Kayattam (Sanalkumar).