Kerala bids tearful adieu to Nedumudi Venu

Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran actor Nedumudi Venu was cremated at the Thycaud Shantikavadam crematorium with state honors. Many celebrities and other important figures from the social, cultural and political fields had reached the late actor’s house to pay their last respects. The mortal remains of Nedumudi Venu were kept at the Ayyankali Hall in the morning, for the public to pay their homage. It was then taken to the crematorium at around 1.30 pm.

Actor Maniyanpillai Raju at homage ceremony. Photo: Rinku Raj Mattancheriyil

Actors like Vineeth, Manianpillai Raju, Madhupal, TP Madhavan and producer Suresh Kumar had accompanied the mortal remains to the Ayyankali Hall. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, speaker MB Rajesh and ministers V Sivankutty, Saji Cherian and Ahamad Devarkovil, KPCC President K Sudhakaran and other religious and political leaders and drama artists had paid their respects.

Filmmaker Shaji N Karun. Photo: Rinku Raj Mattancheriyil

Many celebrities had reached Venu’s residence at Kunnampara in Kodunganur in Vattiyoorkavu yesterday to bid farewell to their favorite actor. Screen icon Mammootty reached Venu’s house by 10.30 pm. Mammootty recalled many spectacular acting moments that he had shared with Venu in the last forty years. Meanwhile, Mohanlal became emotional when he said that he and Nedumudi Venu’s relationship was beyond that of two colleagues.

Governor Arif Muhammad Khan too condoled at the demise of Nedumudi Venu. He said that the unexpected demise of Nedummudi Venu, who is one of the best actors, was really painful.