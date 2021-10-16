Was tough to approach Murali's character in Vellam: Jayasurya

Jayasurya is elated to bag the best actor award for his role Murali in the Malayalam movie Vellam. He rates the role as one of the challenging ones and says it was the toughest one to approach.

Talking to media after winning the award, Jayasurya along with director Prajesh Sen addressed the media and said, "There was this Kannur dialect and it was not easy being a drunkard while speaking a completely different dialect when the recording was sound sync."

Further he mentioned, "Vellam is a real story and it had to be told. All of us would know someone like Murali. Even certain scenes when I did resonated with me and will always remain within me."

In 2019, he won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for his performances in Captain and Njan Marykutty.

Earlier, in 2016, Lukka Chuppi and Su..Su..Sudhi Vathmeekam got him a Special Mention at the National Awards and also Kerala State Government’s Special Jury Award.

Talking about the awards that came his way, he said, "The world remembers the character, not the actor. Immortal characters are remembered, not so much the actors. So all credit goes to the roles.”

Prajesh Sen and Jayasurya. Photo: Josekutty Panackal

It needs to be noted that over the years, Jayasurya had effortlessly portrayed a myriad characters - from a paraplegic in Beautiful, the menacing villain Angoor Rawther in Iyobinte Pusthakam, a sick man in Apothecary, a man with speech disorder in Su..Su..Sudhi Vathmeekam and a transgender person in Njan Marykutty.