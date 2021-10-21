Shah Rukh Khan asks jail officials if they could get homemade food for Aryan

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan met his son Aryan Khan for about 15 minutes on Thursday. Sources said the meeting was an emotional one for the father-son duo.

According to a report in India Today, Shah Rukh Khan asked the jail officials present inside if they could get homemade food for Aryan. However, officials told Shah Rukh Khan that for homemade food, they must get permission from the court.

Jail sources said that Shah Rukh Khan also asked Aryan if he was eating properly, to which he said he is not liking the jail food.

Two jail guards were present at the visitation section inside the Arthur Road jail.

Physical meetings at the jail were prohibited over the Covid-19 pandemic. These restrictions ended on Wednesday and Thursday was the first day of physical meetings in Maharashtra jails.

It's been over two weeks that Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB. He has now approached the Bombay High Court to seek bail in the drugs case.