A pall of gloom descended all across Karnataka as popular film actor Puneeth Rajkumar, 46, passed away in Bengaluru on Friday. The who is who of the political and film worlds are paying their tributes for the actor who was popularly known as 'Power Star' among fans.
Condolences pour in from celebs for 'Power Star' Puneeth Rajkumar
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Show comments