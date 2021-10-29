'Rajinikanth is doing fine, would be discharged before Annaatthe release'

Actor Rajinikanth, who was admitted to Kauvery hospital on Thursday night, is doing fine and resting, as confirmed by his relative and actor Y Gee Mahendran.

According to a report by Hindustan times, Mahendran also confirmed that Rajinikanth is likely to be discharged from the hospital before the release of his film, Annaatthe.

Rajinikanth was admitted to Kauvery hospital in Chennai on Thursday night. After reports surfaced online claiming that he was rushed to the hospital complaining of chest pain and uneasiness, his wife Latha told the media that it was just a routine health check-up.

Y Gee Mahendran, who spoke to the media after visiting Rajinikanth in the hospital, said: “He’s resting at the hospital right now. I’m not sure of the treatment he’s getting, but he’s fine. He would be released before the release of Annaatthe.”

It seems that before going to the hospital, Rajinikanth had watched Annaatthe in a theater in Chennai with his wife Latha, daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya, six-year-old grandson Ved (Soundarya's son), and his family.

"Director Siva has shown us the film. Ved sat near me and thoroughly enjoyed the film. He hugged me after the show and expressed his happiness," said Rajinikanth on Hoote, a voice-based social media platform that was recently launched by Soundarya.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe releases in cinemas on Diwali, November 4.